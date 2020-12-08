Fiserv Provides Preliminary 2021 Outlook And Expectations For Medium-Term Financial Performance At Its Investor Conference - Company Provides Preliminary 2021 Outlook Of 7% To 12% Internal Revenue Growth And Adjusted EPS Growth Of 20% To 25% - Company Expects Medium-Term Internal Revenue Growth Of 7% To 9% And Adjusted EPS Growth Of 15% To 20% - Company Affirms 2020 Financial Outlook

"Our preliminary outlook for 2021 and financial expectations for the medium-term showcase the overall strength, technology advantage and mission-critical relationships we have with our clients," said
Outlook for 2020
The company affirms its 2020 outlook for adjusted earnings per share to grow at least 11% over adjusted earnings per share for 2019, as revised for the net impact of divestitures. This outlook does not contemplate a further weakening in the current economic environment for the remainder of this year.
Bisignano added, "Despite some recent softening in demand due to COVID-19 restrictions, we continue to perform well, and remain on-track to achieve at least 11% adjusted earnings per share growth leading to our 35th consecutive year of double-digit growth."
Preliminary 2021 Outlook
Bisignano concluded, "We have broadened the lower end of our internal revenue growth range to reflect the potential for economic volatility from COVID-19 in early 2021.
Medium-Term Outlook
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Due to the financial impact of the
The company supplements its and
Examples of non-cash or other items may include, but are not limited to, non-cash deferred revenue adjustments arising from acquisitions; non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; severance and restructuring costs; net charges associated with debt financing activities including foreign currency transaction gains or losses, early debt extinguishment and bridge financing costs; merger and integration costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses; and certain discrete tax benefits and expenses. The company excludes these items to more clearly focus on the factors management believes are pertinent to the company's operations, and management uses this information to make operating decisions, including the allocation of resources to the company's various businesses.
The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.
Management believes internal revenue growth is useful because it presents combined adjusted revenue growth including deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments and excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the company's Output Solutions postage reimbursements. Management believes this supplemental information enhances shareholders' ability to evaluate and understand the company's core business performance.
These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenue, net income and earnings per share or any other amount determined in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated adjusted earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share growth and internal revenue growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “could,” “should,” or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially include, among others, the following, many of which are, and will be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: the duration and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic; governmental and private sector responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of such responses on the company; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's employees, clients, vendors, operations and sales; the possibility that the company may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies from the acquisition of
The preliminary 2021 outlook and medium-term outlook for 2022 and 2023 reflect the anticipated financial results of the company in each year based on its current and expected assets, businesses and operations. The estimates assume: (i) that the global economy generally recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021, (ii) corporate tax and interest rates remain consistent with the rates existing as of the date of this release, (iii) the company achieves its integration goals with respect to the
You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. The company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including internal revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share, are designed to enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate the company's performance by excluding certain items to focus on factors and trends affecting its business. The company's internal revenue growth outlook includes deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments and excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the company's Output Solutions postage reimbursements. The company's adjusted earnings per share outlook includes non-cash deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments and excludes non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions, non-cash impairment charges, merger and integration costs, severance and restructuring costs, gains or losses from the sale of businesses, net charges associated with debt financing activities and certain discrete tax benefits and expenses. Adjustments to the company’s adjusted earnings per share that were incurred in 2019 are presented on page 7 of this release; however, they are not necessarily indicative of adjustments that may be incurred in 2020 or beyond. Estimates of these impacts and adjustments on a forward-looking basis are not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items.
The company's adjusted earnings per share growth outlook for 2020 is based on 2019 adjusted earnings per share performance, including the historical results of
Fiserv, Inc.
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
2019 GAAP net income
|
$
|
893
|
|
2019 GAAP net income attributable to
|
303
|
|
2019 combined net income attributable to
|
1,196
|
|
Combined adjustments:
|
|
Merger and integration costs 2
|
467
|
|
Severance and restructuring costs 3
|
150
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4
|
1,222
|
|
Debt financing activities 5
|
287
|
|
Non wholly-owned entity activities 6
|
(53)
|
|
Tax impact of adjustments 7
|
(480)
|
|
Gain on sale of businesses 8
|
(12)
|
|
Tax impact of gain on sale of businesses 7
|
3
|
|
Discrete tax items 9
|
(5)
|
|
2019 adjusted net income
|
2,775
|
|
Impact of divestitures 8
|
(46)
|
|
Taxes on Impact of divestitures 7
|
10
|
|
2019 adjusted net income, as adjusted for divestitures
|
$
|
2,739
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
522.6
|
|
Issuance of shares for combination
|
167.0
|
|
Dilutive impact of exchanged equity awards
|
4.5
|
|
Combined weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 10
|
694.1
|
|
|
|
2019 GAAP earnings per share 10
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
|
|
Combined earnings per share 10
|
$
|
1.72
|
|
Combined adjustments - net of income taxes:
|
|
Merger and integration costs 2
|
0.52
|
|
Severance and restructuring costs 3
|
0.17
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4
|
1.36
|
|
Debt financing activities 5
|
0.32
|
|
Non wholly-owned entity activities 6
|
(0.06)
|
|
Gain on sale of businesses 8
|
(0.01)
|
|
Discrete tax items 9
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
2019 adjusted earnings per share
|
4.00
|
|
Impact of divestitures 8
|
(0.05)
|
|
2019 adjusted earnings per share, as adjusted for divestitures
|
$
|
3.95
|
|
|
|
2020 adjusted earnings per share outlook
|
≥
|
2020 adjusted earnings per share growth outlook
|
≥ 11%
|
|
In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.
See pages 2-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
- Represents the financial results of
First Dataprior to the date of acquisition. For the year ended December 31, 2019, this includes the results of First Datafrom January 1, 2019through July 28, 2019.
- Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred as a result of the company's various acquisitions. Merger and integration costs include
$408 millionrelated to the acquisition of First Dataand primarily consist of legal and other professional service fees and incremental share-based compensation including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiservin connection with the First Dataacquisition. Legal and other professional service fees were $199 millionand incremental share-based compensation including the fair value of assumed stock awards was $108 million.
- Represents severance and other costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives, including real estate and data center consolidation activities. Severance and restructuring costs includes a non-cash impairment charge of
$48 millionprimarily related to an international core processing platform.
- Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology, and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract assets (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts.
- Represents losses on early debt extinguishments and other costs associated with the refinancing of certain indebtedness, including that of
First Data. Debt financing activities include $220 millionof early debt extinguishment costs and $98 millionof bridge term loan facility expenses, partially offset by $50 millionof net currency transaction gains related to foreign currency denominated debt.
- Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which it holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment also includes a
$14 millionnet gain on the merger of a joint venture.
- The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 23%, which approximates the combined company's annual effective tax rate, exclusive of the actual tax impacts associated with the net gain on sale of businesses.
- Represents the earnings attributable to divested businesses and the gain on the associated divestiture transactions, including two businesses acquired as part of the
First Dataacquisition that were sold in October 2019and the sale of a 60% interest in the Investment Services business in February 2020.
- Represents certain discrete tax items, including the tax impacts from non-deductible transaction costs associated with the acquisition of
First Data.
- GAAP earnings per share is computed by dividing GAAP net income by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted during the period. Combined earnings per share is computed by dividing combined net income attributable to
Fiservby the combined weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted during the period. The combined weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted is computed based on the historical Fiservweighted average shares outstanding - diluted determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to include the Fiservshares issued as merger consideration and shares subject to First Dataequity awards assumed by Fiservin connection with the First Dataacquisition for all periods presented.