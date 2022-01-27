 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Fiserv Named To 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Date 27/01/2022

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, has been named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), marking the sixth consecutive year that Fiserv has been recognized for its efforts to build and maintain an inclusive and equitable working environment.

Companies across 45 countries and regions were named to the GEI, a modified market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“Fiserv furthers gender equality by supporting, developing and empowering current and future leaders,” said  Vivian Greentree, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship at Fiserv. “We’re committed to building a stronger and more diverse industry by investing in women, and we value the positive business impacts that result. Being recognized consistently for gender equality is a testament to our continued efforts to create an environment that fosters success for everyone.”

Fiserv is committed to creating a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace that celebrates originality and inspires innovation. ​​​The company’s policies are intended to foster a culture of inclusivity, and Fiserv Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) enable associates to engage and create positive impact inside and outside the company.

For more information on the GEI visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

 