Fiserv Named A World’s Most Admired Company For Seventh Consecutive Year

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, has been named to the annual ranking of FORTUNE “World’s Most Admired Companies®” for the seventh consecutive year. Considered the definitive scorecard on corporate reputation, the designation punctuates a transformative year in which the company announced and completed its combination with payments industry leader First Data Corporation.
Fiserv ranked second among companies in the Financial Data Services category, scoring highly for its people management, use of corporate assets, quality of management and long-term investment value. Fiserv was also noted for its quality of products/services and financial soundness.
“This recognition underscores our focus and commitment to excellence in everything we do,” said Jeffery Yabuki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “I thank our more than 40,000 associates who work tirelessly to serve our clients and customers in a rapidly changing world.”
The FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies ranking surveys leading executives from eligible companies, along with directors and analysts, to identify the best-regarded companies within their industries and across industries. FORTUNE collaborated with Korn Ferry on the survey.
The survey evaluates nine attributes of corporate reputation to determine the industry rankings: innovation; people management; use of corporate assets; social responsibility; quality of management; financial soundness; long-term investment value; quality of products and services; and global competitiveness. A company’s overall score is determined through an average of the individual attribute scores.
