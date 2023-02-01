Fiserv Named A World’s Most Admired Company For 2023 - Recognized For Leadership In Innovation And Financial Soundness, Underscoring Company’s Commitment To Creating Value For Clients And Shareholders

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named one of Fortune® “World’s Most Admired Companies™” for 2023. This prestigious annual ranking identifies the organizations with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industry sectors.

Fiserv was ranked second in the Financial Data Services category overall, receiving its top marks for Innovation and Financial Soundness, a proof point of the company’s commitment to create value for clients and shareholders. Fiserv was also recognized for its leadership in People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Corporate Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Long-Term Investment Value, and Quality of Products and Services. Global Competitiveness was also highly ranked, recognizing the impressive worldwide reach and collective power of Fiserv . This is the twelfth time in the past 15 years that the company has received this honor.

“We are committed to delivering excellence on behalf of our clients, creating value for them as a trusted partner that is continuously moving the industry forward in an environment of constant change,” said Frank Bisignano , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv . “The dedication of our more than 40,000 associates worldwide is the foundation upon which our reputation is built, and nothing speaks to the success of their efforts more than recognition among the World’s Most Admired Companies.”

To determine the World’s Most Admired Companies, Fortune collaborates with Korn Ferry to evaluate the best-regarded companies in more than 50 industries. Korn Ferry asks executives and directors from eligible companies, along with financial analysts, to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria. Interviewees evaluate each company on each attribute, and a company’s overall score is determined by the average of the individual attribute scores. Companies that rank in the top half of their industry are defined as most admired within their industry.

“Fortune congratulates all of the companies whose competitors and peers voted them onto the 2023 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list as a recognition of their achievements in a challenging year,” said Fortune Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell .