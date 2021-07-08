Fiserv Named A Forbes Best Employer For Diversity

Forbes has named Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to the fourth annual ranking of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, which recognizes organizations that put diversity at the forefront of their company values and have implemented proven long-term initiatives to create an inclusive environment.
“At Fiserv, we value diversity of backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities and choose to create a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “I’m proud of the many actions our globally connected team of more than 40,000 associates has taken to make diversity and inclusion a priority in our company and our communities.”
As part of its Forward Together plan, Fiserv is committed to improving diversity across all levels of the organization, including the representation of ethnically diverse associates in leadership positions. Additionally, Fiserv is increasing associate awareness, education and participation in diversity and inclusion programs. Fiserv is also helping small business get Back2Business, investing $50 million in black- and minority-owned businesses, and supports community groups with missions focused on human rights, racial equity and social justice.
To determine America’s Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees and pinpointed the companies they identified as being most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. The final rankings list the 500 employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks, as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.
In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.