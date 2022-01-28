Fiserv Designated A Best Place To Work For LGBTQ+ Equality In Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index - Company Earns A Perfect Score In Ranking, Reflecting Commitment To A Diverse, Respectful And Inclusive Workplace

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271
“Fiserv creates and nurtures an inclusive culture, one where everyone can come to work each day and be at their best because they know they are valued,” said
“We encourage our associates to bring their authentic selves to work each day,” said
Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.
The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.