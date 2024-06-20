Fiserv Appoints Takis Georgakopoulos As Senior Advisor And Member Of The Management Committee

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that Takis Georgakopoulos will join Fiserv as a Senior Advisor, Executive Vice President, and a member of the Management Committee, effective September 3, 2024.

Georgakopoulos will work closely with the Fiserv executive team on driving positive client outcomes and delivering best in class technology across the enterprise. Georgakopoulos is an accomplished business leader with expertise in payment solutions and merchant services. Most recently, Georgakopoulos served as Global Head of Payments at J.P. Morgan where he oversaw all aspects of the business, including technology, product, sales and operations. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Georgakopoulos was a partner at McKinsey & Company in New York, where he advised major banks and asset managers, and helped lead McKinsey’s Asset Management practice.

“We are pleased to welcome Takis to the Fiserv team,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Takis’s extensive payments and leadership experience and operational expertise will be an outstanding addition to our strong team, as we continue to focus on creating value for our clients while investing in our products, services, and people.”

About Takis Georgakopoulos

Takis Georgakopoulos joins Fiserv from J.P. Morgan where he held numerous leadership positions since 2007. He most recently served as a member of the company’s Operating Committee and was the head of J.P. Morgan Payments, which delivers treasury and merchant services to corporate clients, financial institutions, governments, e-commerce retailers and small and medium-sized business. Before that position, he served as the head of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the Corporate & Investment Bank and Chief Financial Officer and global head of MNC Coverage at J.P. Morgan’s Global Corporate Bank. Georgakopoulos started at J.P. Morgan as head of Corporate Strategy. Before 2007, Georgakopoulos was a partner at McKinsey & Company in New York, where he advised major U.S. and European financial institutions.

Georgakopoulos received his undergraduate degree in Computer Science, followed by an MA in Mathematics of Finance from Columbia University, and a Ph.D. in Mathematical Economics from the National Technical University of Athens.

He currently serves on the boards of Columbia University’s Neuroscience Institute and Business School.