Fiserv Appoints Lance Fritz To Board Of Directors

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced the appointment of Lance Fritz to its board of directors.

Fritz served as chairman, president and chief executive officer of Union Pacific Corporation from 2015 until his retirement in 2023. Fritz began his Union Pacific career in 2000 as a vice president of marketing and sales and held executive roles in operations and labor relations during his tenure. Before joining Union Pacific, Fritz held roles with Fiskars Inc., Cooper Industries, and General Electric. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Parker-Hannifin Corporation and The Business Council.

“Lance is a welcome addition to our board,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiserv. “His substantial experience as an operations-focused CEO, senior executive, and director across a diverse range of industries will bring unique perspective to the Fiserv board as we continue to execute on our strategic growth priorities.”

