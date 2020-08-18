Fiserv Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By New Omaha Holdings

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (“Fiserv” or the “company”), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today the pricing of the sale of 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock by New Omaha Holdings L.P. (“New Omaha”), which is owned by investment funds managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., at a price of $100.00 per share. Fiserv is not purchasing or selling any shares in, nor will it receive any proceeds from, the offering. New Omaha will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering.
The offering is expected to close on August 21, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
KKR Capital Markets LLC is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as the lead manager and settlement agent for the offering. Academy Securities, Inc., AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Bancroft Capital LLC, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, CastleOak Securities, L.P., C.L. King & Associates, Inc., Guzman & Company, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc., Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, Tesley Advisory Group LLC, and Tigress Financial Partners LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.
Fiserv filed an automatically effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus, File No. 333-227436) on September 20, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before making any investment decision, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that the company has filed with the SEC and are incorporated by reference in the registration statement for more complete information about Fiserv and the offering. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. Fiserv has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement and intends to file a further prospectus supplement with respect to the offering. You may obtain copies of these documents by contacting KKR Capital Markets LLC by telephone at (212) 750-8300 or by email to ECMCapitalMarkets@kkr.com, or BTIG, LLC by telephone at (212) 593-7555 or by e-mail to equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com. An electronic copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement is available from the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.