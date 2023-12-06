Fiserv Announces Plan For Executive Leadership Changes

Jenn LaClair Named Head of Global Business Solutions

Rick Singh Named Enterprise Growth Officer

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced executive leadership changes that will take effect in 2024.

Jennifer (Jenn) LaClair, will lead Global Business Solutions, beginning on January 1, 2024. She currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer for Fiserv and will succeed Suzan Kereere who is leaving Fiserv at the end of 2023. Prior to joining Fiserv, LaClair was Chief Financial Officer at Ally Financial, and during 10 years at PNC Financial Services, she held several finance and business roles, serving as head of PNC’s business bank, which included leadership of its merchant joint venture with Fiserv. Her background also includes six years as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, where she managed the North America operations practice and specialized in strategy and business transformation.

Rick Singh will join Fiserv as Enterprise Growth Officer in mid-January 2024. Rick will lead strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and ventures for Fiserv. He joins Fiserv after 10 years at J.P. Morgan, where he was a Managing Director responsible for portfolio management in U.S. Equities, which oversees more than $400B in assets. He has held senior roles at 3G Capital, Standard Pacific and Karsch Capital, and began his career at Salomon Smith Barney as an investment banker in mergers and acquisitions. He will serve on the Management Committee in this newly created role.

Chris Foskett, in his role as Vice Chairman, will continue to focus on deepening client relationships and will oversee Sales and Relationship Management.

“I am excited for these leaders to put into action the deep industry knowledge and experience they bring to their roles, and am confident they will enhance our progress as we continue to execute on our strategy for growth,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “These changes highlight our focus on leadership development and will ensure a smooth transition. I’m grateful for Suzan’s leadership and wish her well in the future.”