First Turbo Certificates On Five US Stocks Newly Listed On GPW

Turbo structured certificates based on the stock price of Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla were introduced to trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on 29 June 2023

At the moment, these are the only certificates on US stocks traded on GPW

The issuer of the certificates is ING N.V.

The companies whose stocks are the underlying of the new certificates are among the largest globally recognised brands whose products are used by clients all over the world. There are plans to further expand the range of available US stocks. Investors on GPW have access to a total of 42 different underlying instruments from around the world issued by ING N.V.

Turbo certificates are structured investment products which allow investors to make returns to the upside and the downside of the price of the underlying. The underlying include shares of the biggest Polish and foreign companies, leading indices of selected global exchanges, commodities and currency pairs. Turbo certificates were first issued by ING N.V. in the Netherlands in 2008. The product is also available to investors in France, Germany and Poland. The instrument is addressed to active investors and those who accept above-average investment risks.

Companies whose stocks are the underlying of the new certificates on GPW:

Alphabet (Google) – holding company set up by Google as the parent company for Calico, Google Ventures, Google Capital, Google X, and Nest Labs, among others.

– holding company set up by Google as the parent company for Calico, Google Ventures, Google Capital, Google X, and Nest Labs, among others. Amazon - leading international online shopping platform. Amazon and its private and commercial merchants offer millions of goods on the platform.

- leading international online shopping platform. Amazon and its private and commercial merchants offer millions of goods on the platform. Apple - global leader in new technology. Apple develops, manufactures and sells electronic products such as mobile devices, computers and portable music players, as well as related software.

- global leader in new technology. Apple develops, manufactures and sells electronic products such as mobile devices, computers and portable music players, as well as related software. Nvidia - one of the world’s largest manufacturers of graphic processing units for the computer market. Its best known product range is the GeForce graphic cards series.

- one of the world’s largest manufacturers of graphic processing units for the computer market. Its best known product range is the GeForce graphic cards series. Tesla - known for producing electric cars under its own brand. In addition, Tesla focuses on further development of electric drives.

For more information about the certificates and their construction, visit: www.ingturbo.pl/akademia