First IPO Of The Year In Frankfurt: AUTO1 Group SE New In Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

AUTO1 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ884) has been listed in the Prime Standard segment on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €55.00. The issue price was €38.00.
The IPO was accompanied by BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Oddo Seydler Bank.
According to its own statements, AUTO1 Group SE is Europe's leading online B2B marketplace for used cars. As the operator of platforms such as wirkaufendeinauto.de and autohero.com, the company offers customers a quick and easy way to buy and sell cars. AUTO1 Group operates in more than 30 countries with more than 60,000 partners and reported revenues of approximately €3.5 billion in 2019.