First Initial Access Document On BME Scaleup From ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI

It is the first company to register an Initial Access Document (DIAM) for this market.

BME Scaleup, the marketplace for emerging companies launched by BME seven months ago, is ready to receive its first listed company. The Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee considers that ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI will meet the requirements to join the BME Scaleup trading segment.

The Board of Directors of the company, has taken as a reference for the start of trading of the shares a price of €7,350 per share, taking into account the valuation report made by an independent expert, which implies a total valuation of the company of €73.5 million.

The company's Registered Advisor is ARMABEXT Registered Advisors, part of the ARMANEXT Group.

ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI is a property company belonging to a family group of companies created in 1952, which already has members of the third generation in management positions. Its activity consists of investing in real estate assets in the Spanish market aimed at obtaining long-term income. These real estate assets are mainly residential properties, commercial premises, offices, parking spaces and plots of land for future property development and leasing. The Company's real estate portfolio currently consists of 23 assets comprising a total of 36 units located in the provinces of Almeria, Cordoba and Malaga.

The Initial Public Offering Document of ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI is available on the BME Scaleup website, where all the information related to the company and its business can be found.

This new BME marketplace, which is a new rung on the financing ladder, is aimed especially at scaleups, companies with a proven business model, in an accelerated growth phase for at least three years, with a minimum turnover of one million euros and/or an investment of at least that amount. This market, which offers the necessary transparency to investors and simplifies the incorporation requirements for companies, is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, SOCIMIs or family businesses seeking a first contact with the capital markets.

Among the advantages of BME Scaleup for companies are its ability to boost growth with funds for financing, obtain greater prestige and brand visibility, the possibility of expanding its investor base, the boost to inorganic growth and greater ease of attracting and retaining talent.

To be listed on this market, a company must be a public limited company, have a board of directors, be accompanied by an advisor registered in the market and publish audited annual accounts. It is not necessary to have a liquidity provider or to comply with a minimum free float.

BME Scaleup already has 12 registered advisors.