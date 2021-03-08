First Ever Female City Stockbroking CEO Calls On British Chancellor To Report To Parliament Every Year On Gender Bias

Commenting on International Women’s Day, Samantha Smith, founder and CEO of finnCap Group, said:
“COVID-19 risks many women leaving the workforce, leading to fewer women role models in leadership positions. That’s because pandemic-induced home working has seen lots of women effectively working a double shift, combining full time jobs with home schooling and caregiving.
“So as well as calling on UK businesses to increase the number of female executives, we also choose to challenge businesses to ensure they make work more compatible with family life and care responsibilities.
“Moreover, with the Budget often falling close to International Women’s Day, we call on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to every year report to Parliament on the extent to which measures announced in each Budget are helping to tackle gender bias and inequality in business. That way, we can ensure that Government financial and economic policy is truly helping to drive the cultural change we need to see.”