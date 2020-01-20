FinTech Trade Association Appoints Renowned Industry Expert As Its European Leader

Ghela Boskovich, the economist, fintech expert and diversity champion has been appointed as the European Chapter Leader at the Financial Data and Technology Association (FDATA). She goes into post with immediate effect and joins fellow chapter leaders at FDATA North America, FDATA Australia/New Zealand and FDATA Asia.
The Financial Data and Technology Association is a global association for financial services companies operating in fintech. Its members provide innovative financial applications and services to empower customers to make better decisions and take fuller control of their financial lives across all their accounts, credit cards, loans and investments.
Boskovich will remain Global Ambassador for FemTechGlobal, the organisation promoting inclusion and diversity in financial services which she founded in 2015.
Gavin Littlejohn, FDATA Global Chairman, said:
"We are absolutely thrilled to have secured Ghela as our chapter leader for Europe. She is one of the best known people in the global fintech community and she brings a wealth of experience and creativity to this critical role.
"Ghela is the perfect fit for FDATA as we continue to argue for maximising data democracy and regulatory standardisation across Europe. We can't wait for her to get started."
Ghela Boskovich, FDATA Europe Chapter Leader said:
"I believe in an ethical competitive landscape, one that focuses on the best outcome and most value for the end consumer. FDATA advocates for just that, and I’m delighted to be joining a great team, and all the FDATA members, working tirelessly to that end. The European market is setting the global policy standard for data rights; it is an honour and a great responsibility to be part of that work to transform financial services for the greater good.