FINRA Publishes 2023 Report On Exam And Risk Monitoring Program - Report Reflects New And Evolving Risks, Industry Trends, And Noteworthy Findings

FINRA published today its 2023 Report on FINRA’s Examination and Risk Monitoring Program to provide member firms with key insights and observations to use in strengthening their compliance programs.

The comprehensive report from FINRA’s regulatory operations covers 24 topics — including four new topics — relevant to the evolving securities industry.

“This report represents a holistic approach to FINRA regulation, leveraging information from across our regulatory operations to provide member firms with information to help them enhance their core compliance programs,” said Greg Ruppert, Executive Vice President, Member Supervision at FINRA. “The report addresses topics that remain perennially important, with updates to reflect evolving risks, industry trends and findings from FINRA’s recent oversight activities. This year, we have also increased the breadth of the report’s coverage by adding several new topics focused on insights originating in our market surveillance activities.”

New Topics Covered in the Report:

Manipulative Trading. The report’s findings include inadequate written supervisory procedures, non-specific surveillance thresholds and surveillance deficiencies.

Additionally, the report introduces a new Financial Crimes section, consisting of three topics — Cybersecurity and Technological Governance; Anti-Money Laundering, Fraud and Sanctions; and Manipulative Trading. This highlights FINRA’s increased focus on protecting investors and safeguarding market integrity against these ongoing threats.

Other Key Topics Include:

Cybersecurity. Cybersecurity threats continue to be one of the most significant risks facing many customers and firms. The frequency, sophistication and variety of attacks continue to increase. The report discusses FINRA’s significant focus on cybersecurity, including the establishment of the Cyber and Analytics Unit to enhance the ability to proactively address the increasingly sophisticated cyber threat landscape, the impact of cyber-enabled fraud activity including on investors in the crypto-asset market, and FINRA’s increased outreach to firms to make them aware of cybersecurity threats.

Each topic in the report outlines regulatory obligations, considerations, findings and observations from recent oversight activities, effective practices and additional resources. New material is emphasized in bold.

A podcast about the report — featuring Ornella Bergeron, Senior Vice President, Member Supervision; Michael Solomon, Senior Vice President, Examinations; and Bill St. Louis, Executive Vice President, National Cause and Financial Crimes Detection Program — is available on FINRA’s website. In addition, the subjects covered in the report will be featured in other FINRA-related compliance and education resources released throughout the year, including at our 2023 Annual Conference taking place May 16-18, 2023 in Washington, DC.