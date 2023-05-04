FINRA Publishes 2023 Industry Snapshot - Options Trading Activity, Demographic Changes For FINRA-Registered Representatives Among New Data Available In This Year’s Snapshot

FINRA today published the 2023 Industry Snapshot, the annual statistical report on registered representatives, brokerage firms, and market activity that FINRA oversees. This year’s edition adds new data about options trading activity, and certain demographic changes of FINRA-registered representatives.

“The 2023 Snapshot maintains FINRA’s commitment to providing a data-driven view into the securities industry and its activities through the lens of regulatory reporting. We continue to add new data categories to the Industry Snapshot, increasing the transparency of and visibility into an evolving securities industry,” said FINRA Chief Economist and Executive Vice President Jonathan Sokobin.

In 2022, FINRA added new data about customer margin debt and options trading activity, among other areas. This year’s Industry Snapshot incorporates several new topics including:

Options trading activity by account owner type;

Demographic changes in FINRA-registered representatives by year and firm size;

Supplementary liquidity schedule providers by type and size, and sources of liquidity;

Taxable investment account ownership data from the FINRA Foundation’s National Financial Capability Study.

The Snapshot is available on the FINRA Data page, an area on FINRA.org that gives users one-stop access to all of the data offerings from FINRA. This page allows users to more easily find and sort the various sets of data that FINRA provides.