FINRA Executive Vice President Michael Rufino Announces Departure

FINRA announced today that Michael Rufino will leave the organization at the end of this year after more than 32 years of dedicated service protecting investors and ensuring market integrity. Rufino most recently served as Head of Member Regulation (Sales Practice), where he guided and oversaw FINRA’s Sales Practice Examination, Risk Monitoring and Membership Application Programs in 14 District offices.
“Mike has long been one of FINRA’s hardest-working leaders, a tireless advocate for our mission and an energetic and generous supporter of his colleagues,” said FINRA President and CEO Robert W. Cook. “Mike dedicated himself to fighting the most significant threats to investors for over three decades. We are deeply grateful to him for his many contributions over his extraordinary career at FINRA. We will miss his passion and willingness to support the organization whenever and wherever needed, and we wish him well as he enters the next phase of his life and career.”
“It has been my honor and a privilege to work side by side with such dedicated colleagues for over thirty years as a regulator,” Rufino said. “Protecting investors has been a driving force behind my entire career, and I know FINRA will continue to pursue its mission with dedication and expertise. I want to thank all of my past and present colleagues both inside and outside of FINRA for their support and guidance over the years. I’d also like to especially thank my wife and family for their tireless support and the sacrifices they made to allow me to fulfill such an important role in protecting investors.”
As Head of Member Regulation (Sales Practice), Rufino played an integral part of FINRA’s work to examine for compliance with numerous rules that are vital for safeguarding investors and markets. He helped conceive and implement key changes to the examination program to improve FINRA’s ability to conduct that oversight, including the development of the initial framework for identifying and monitoring firm risks, and specialized units for complex issues such as anti-money laundering. Rufino also operationalized FINRA’s High-Risk Representative Program, created to identify and address brokers that pose an increased risk to investors, and was instrumental in the creation of the FINRA Securities Helpline for Seniors, FINRA’s national helpline dedicated to helping senior investors.
Rufino also lent his securities regulation expertise to a number of other organizations over the years, including recently serving as FINRA’s representative as a securities regulator on the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN) Bank Secrecy Act Advisory Group, offering insight on the implementation of the Bank Secrecy Act by broker-dealers.