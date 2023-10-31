FINRA Announces Departure Of Enforcement Deputy Head Christopher Kelly

FINRA announced today that after nine years in the Department of Enforcement, Christopher Kelly plans to leave FINRA on Nov. 1 to pursue other opportunities. In his most recent role of Senior Vice President and Deputy Head of Enforcement, Kelly oversaw the work of FINRA’s Enforcement attorneys throughout the country as well as Enforcement’s Litigation Group.

“Chris’s contributions to Enforcement and investor protection are greatly appreciated. I thank Chris for his service to FINRA and investors,” said FINRA CEO Robert Cook.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside such talented professionals who are clearly dedicated to doing the right thing,” said Kelly. “It has been an honor to help fulfill FINRA’s important mission.”

Kelly joined FINRA in 2014 and served as Chief Counsel in FINRA’s North Region until early 2018. He held the role of Acting Head of Enforcement from February through August 2023.

FINRA will conduct a search to select a new Deputy Head of Enforcement.