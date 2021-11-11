finova Integrates Cloud-Based Apprivo2 Platform, Following BEP Acquisition - Platform Will Support Lenders With Digital Customer Onboarding Facilitates Complex Affordability Modelling For Lenders

Fintech provider finova, which is backed by Norland Capital, has today announced the addition of the Apprivo2 platform to its suite of solutions. Apprivo2 is a configurable SaaS banking originations platform, designed for lenders operating a multi-sales channel model.
The platform is the only “cloud-first” SaaS banking originations product in the UK, and fully supports the entire application process. Open architecture is at the centre of Apprivo2’s technology, which enables rapid integration for lenders into a wide range of third-party applications and aggregates numerous sources for accurate decisioning.
Designed to meet the individuals needs of lenders, 80% of change can be self-serviced by clients using the highly configurable Apprivo2 system. It also has a built-in configurable decision capability, which lends the platform to complex affordability models and processes that can be built by business rules and product authors in clients’ own teams. It offers a highly visual user interface containing a Kanban-style case management visualisation and risk assessment hubs.
Apprivo2 leverages Microsoft’s Azure public cloud platform which means deployments are automated, scalable, fault-free and very rapid.
Paraag Davé, UK Managing Partner of Norland Capital, comments:
“We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of BEP systems and the market leading originations product, Apprivo2. Apprivo2 represents the very best of both modern SaaS based technology and the powerful configuration engines that are prevailing across the secured lending market. We are excited for this product to evolve into new areas and help us overcome many of the challenges our sector faces today. These are certainly exciting times for finova as we continue to cement ourselves as the market leader in the UK mortgage technology space”.