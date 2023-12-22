finnetz24.com: BaFin iInvestigates The Company Finnetz24

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) warns consumers about the services offered on the online trading platform finnetz24.com. BaFin has information that the company Finnetz24 is offering financial services on its website without the required authorisation. The company is not supervised by BaFin.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether particular companies have been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).