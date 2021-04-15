FinEx Licenses Solactive Index for new International Equity ETF

International markets provide unique diversification opportunities for investors. Especially in times of economic uncertainty, having viable instruments of portfolio diversification at hand becomes utterly vital. FinEx ETF, the leader of the booming Russian ETF market, launches an Exchange Traded Fund aimed precisely at delivering investors this opportunity. The fund, which is the FinEx Developed Markets ex-USA UCITS ETF, tracks the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex United States 200 USD Index. The launch builds on the recent successful engagement between FinEx and Solactive – with nine funds already successfully traded on Moscow Exchange and other venues.
The Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex United States 200 USD Index draws constituents from the Solactive Global Benchmark Series Index Universe. Securities within the index are sorted by free-float market capitalization. With embedded tradability requirements, the index tracks the performance of the large segment of the Developed Markets, excluding the United States.
“ETFs gain popularity as we observe a surge in demand from clients around the world, not only limited to the usual financial hubs in Europe, Asia, and the US,” comments Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive. “With FinEx, we have a strong relationship in the Russian market, and we are looking forward to future engagements with them.”
Oleg Yankelev, CEO of AMC FinEx Plus in Russia, said: “We aim at covering the needs of Russian investors in terms of major asset classes. In this regard, adding International Equity is a no-brainer. The fund provides exposure to finance, health, industrials and consumer goods and other sectors. Retail investors will be able to create effective portfolios by combining the new Developed Markets ex-US fund with US equity, fixed income and gold.
The FinEx Developed Markets ex-USA UCITS ETF started trading on the Moscow Exchange on April 13th, 2021.