Fineco Welcomes AllianceBernstein To Its Investing Platform

FinecoBank today announces that funds from AllianceBernstein (AB) are now available on its investing platform.
AB provides industry-leading research and investment solutions through a combination of innovation, intellectual curiosity and relentless ingenuity.
This announcement follows on from earlier announcements that funds from AXA, BNY Mellon Investment Management, Invesco, Vontobel and Wellington joined the Fineco platform this year.
Paolo Di Grazia, Deputy General Manager, Fineco: "We continually strive to offer clients a wide selection of investment options and the opportunity to diversify their portfolio. It's a pleasure to welcome AllianceBernstein, a company which shares our dedication to investment excellence, and our objective of ensuring the competitiveness of our platform is upheld."
Lee Matthews, Head of UK & Ireland Wholesale, AllianceBernstein, said: "Fineco has an outstanding reputation of service excellence, and providing a best-in-class investment platform. We have seen significant demand from UK investors for our leading funds, and joining Fineco's platform will allow us to bring them to an even wider audience. Combining our investment expertise with Fineco's innovative solutions will make a compelling proposition for current and future clients."