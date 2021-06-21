Fineco Adds Vontobel Funds To Its Investing Platform

FinecoBank today announces that UK customers will have access to a range of funds offered by Vontobel.
Vontobel is an active investment manager with a global reach and a multi-boutique approach. Its suite of funds covers equity, fixed-income and multi-asset investments.
This latest addition to Fineco's investment platform follows a string of recent fund announcements made this year including Wellington Management, AXA IM, Candriam and Ninety One.
Paolo Di Grazia, Deputy General Manager, Fineco: "We are determined to continue adding more internationally-recognised high quality fund managers to Fineco's investing platform. For this reason, we are thrilled to have partnered with Vontobel and to further diversify the range of leading-edge solutions available to our customers."
Sheridan Bowers, Head of UK and Ireland, Vontobel Asset Management: "We are delighted to have partnered with Fineco. At Vontobel, we are committed to meeting our client's needs and actively managing their assets with the utmost care. We look forward to welcoming Fineco customers to our collection of award-winning funds and helping them achieve their long-term financial goals."