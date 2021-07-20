Fineco Adds International Asset Management To Investing Platform

FinecoBank announces funds from International Asset Management (IAM) are now available on its investing platform.
IAM is one of the oldest independent asset management firms specialising in Hedge Funds and Alternative UCITS investments, with a proven track record of over 30 years.
This announcement follows on from earlier announcements that funds from AXA, BNY Mellon Investment Management, Invesco, Vontobel and Wellington joined the Fineco platform this year.
Paolo Di Grazia, deputy general manager, Fineco: "We are committed to offering our customers wide-ranging and diverse investment options. The addition of International Asset Management is perfectly aligned to our growth strategy, and we are on course to achieving our goal as a world class provider of funds that meet all our customer needs."
Mirko Butti, managing partner at International Asset Management (IAM): "We are thrilled to be part of this new and exciting venture. Both our values and the direction in which we want to head are the ideal match to Fineco's approach. We look forward to working together and continuing to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients."