Finch Capital, Through Nomu Pay, Acquires Wirecard Turkey

Finch Capital, through Nomu Pay, a vehicle that invests in payment assets, has today reached an agreement to acquire Wirecard Ödeme Ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri (Wirecard Turkey). The deal is expected to be completed by Summer 2021 and is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals.
This investment is part of Nomu Pay’s larger plan to invest in payments infrastructure in Turkey and the Middle East region. More details will be provided at closing on the strategy and rebranding.
Radboud Vlaar, Managing Partner Finch Capital, said: “We see tremendous growth opportunities to further enhance payments for Turkey's 80 million inhabitants. We are excited to team up with Wirecard Turkey under the leadership of its CEO Serkan Yasin and we continue to actively look for further M&A opportunities in the region to accelerate its growth and development.”