Finansinspektionen’s Work To Combat Money Laundering And Terrorist Financing

Finansinspektionen (FI) strengthened its anti-money laundering supervision in 2019, in part by dedicating considerable resources to reviewing major Swedish banks’ governance and control of anti-money laundering measures in Baltic subsidiaries.
We are planning to triple FI's capacity to work with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing supervision, compared to 2018, by the end of 2020.
FI will also continue to enhance its international cooperration – primarily in the Nordic and Baltic regions.
This report to the government describes FI's work to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.