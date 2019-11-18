 Skip to main Content
Finansinspektionen’s Work To Combat Money Laundering And Terrorist Financing

Date 18/11/2019

Finansinspektionen (FI) strengthened its anti-money laundering supervision in 2019, in part by dedicating considerable resources to reviewing major Swedish banks’ governance and control of anti-money laundering measures in Baltic subsidiaries.

We are planning to triple FI's capacity to work with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing supervision, compared to 2018, by the end of 2020.

FI will also continue to enhance its international cooperration – primarily in the Nordic and Baltic regions.

This report to the government describes FI's work to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.