Finansinspektionen Will Hold Press Conference About SEB

Finansinspektionen (FI) will hold a press conference on Thursday, 25 June, following the Board of Directors’ decision regarding the investigation into SEB AB’s governance and control of measures to combat money laundering in the bank’s subsidiaries in the Baltic countries.
The decision will be presented at the press conference by FI's Director General Erik Thedéen and FI's former Chief Legal Counsel Per Håkansson, who was given a special assignment to lead the sanction assessment regarding SEB.
Time and date: Thursday, 25 June, 4:30 p.m.
Location: FI's premises at Brunnsgatan 3, Stockholm
The conference is only open to representatives from the media but will be broadcast live at fi.se.
Practical information regarding the press conference
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the following applies to visitors to FI:
- you must be completely healthy and symptom-free for at least two days,
- you must not have interacted with anyone who has been confirmed as being infected with the virus within the past two weeks,
- you must not have travelled abroad in the past two weeks.
Thank you for your cooperation.