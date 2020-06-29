Finansinspektionen: UCITS Holdings Now Published

The first publication occasion covers UCITS holdings for Q1 2020 and older figures for the period Q4 2018 onward. The data will from now on be published with a two-month delay. This means that the holdings for Q2 2020 will be published on 1 September.
Fund management companies are obligated to report holdings and some additional information about their UCITS to FI every quarter. Some of this information was previously published on FI's website. FI stopped publishing this data in 2017 in part because the technical format was not reliable. However, fund management companies began reporting in a new technical format in Q4 2018, which has enabled FI to resume publication of fund holdings. The holdings of special funds will not be published.
Fund holdings can be found on Our registers.
Please email any questions about the reporting of holdings to rapportering@fi.se .