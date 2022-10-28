Finansinspektionen: Reciprocation Of Norwegian Systemic Risk Buffer

Finansinspektionen has reciprocated the Norwegian systemic risk buffer

I has reciprocated the Norwegian Ministry of Finance decision to implement a 4.5 percent systemic risk buffer for exposures in Norway. The decision applies to Swedish institutions' exposures in Norway.

In accordance with the threshold set by the Norwegian Ministry of Finance the decision applies to Swedish institutions where said exposures' risk exposure amount exceed 32 billion Norwegian kroners. At present this means that the buffer will apply to Svenska Handelsbanken AB and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on group level. These companies are already covered by the 3 percent Swedish systemic risk buffer (decided by Finansinspektionen according to Chapter 4, section 1 in the Capital Buffers Act) implying that their systemic risk buffer requirement for Norwegian exposures will increase by 1.5 percent.

The decision will apply from the 30th of October 2022.