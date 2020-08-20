Finansinspektionen: New Log-In Method For Periodic Reporting Replaces Reporting Card

Finansinspektionen has introduced a new log-in method for periodic reporting filed via an application on the computer that previously required a card and card reader. The new method requires users to log in using Bank ID.
New version of the application
The new version of the application, Version 2.5.0, is available in an installation package at https://www.fi.se/programvara. The page requires verification via the Reporting Portal. To gain access to the installation package, and later the log-in page, rapporteurs must have a registered profile and "Periodic Reporting" authorisation in the Reporting Portal. More information is available at About the Reporting Portal.
Reporting card and Bank ID
During a transition period, both the old and the new log-in methods will function in parallel, i.e. it will be possible to log in using either a reporting card or Bank ID. As of Friday September 4, however, the reporting cards will stop working. It is therefore important for rapporteurs to have registered themselves in the Reporting Portal and received authorisation prior to this.
The process for logging into the installed application will be the same, but Bank ID will be used instead of the reporting card for identification, assuming that a profile and authorisation have been registered in the Reporting Portal.
Information about the system and log-in method is available here Periodic reporting under "Periodic reporting via the Installed Java Application".
Questions and support related to identification for reporting to FI
Additional information, an instruction manual and instruction videos are available at About the Reporting Portal. If you have any questions, please contact Reporting by telephone at +46 8 408 980 37 (weekdays 9AM–11AM) or by email at rapportering@fi.se.