Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Finansinspektionen Leaves The Countercyclical Buffer Rate Unchanged

Date 13/03/2024

In accordance with its assessment in the most recent stability report, FI is leaving the countercyclical buffer rate unchanged in the first quarter. The buffer rate of 2 per cent, which was applied starting on 22 June 2023, shall thus continue to apply. The countercyclical buffer guide is calculated at 0 per cent.

The table shows the current buffer rate as well as future buffer rates that have been decided.

Current buffer rateNew decided buffer rate
[when relevant]
(to be applied from)		Credit-to-GDP gapBuffer guide
2 per cent - -15 ppts 0 per cent

According to the Capital Buffers Act (2014:966), FI must change or determine the countercyclical buffer rate when necessary. According to the same Act, FI must calculate a countercyclical buffer guide for each quarter.


MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg