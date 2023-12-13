Finansinspektionen Leaves The Countercyclical Buffer Rate Unchanged

In accordance with its assessment in the most recent stability report, FI is leaving the countercyclical buffer rate unchanged in the fourth quarter. The buffer rate of 2 per cent, which was applied starting on 22 June 2023, shall thus continue to apply. The countercyclical buffer guide is calculated at 0 per cent.

The table shows the current buffer rate as well as future buffer rates that have been decided.

Current buffer rate New decided buffer rate Credit-to-GDP gap Buffer guide 2 per cent - -13 ppts 0 per cent

According to the Capital Buffers Act (2014:966), FI must change or determine the countercyclical buffer rate when necessary. According to the same Act, FI must calculate a countercyclical buffer guide for each quarter.