Finansinspektionen Leaves The Countercyclical Buffer Rate Unchanged

Date 21/06/2023

FI leaves the countercyclical buffer rate unchanged. The buffer rate of 2 per cent, which will be applied as of 22 June 2023, shall thus continue to apply. The countercyclical buffer guide is calculated at 0 per cent.

 

The table shows the current buffer rate as well as future buffer rates that have been decided.

Current buffer rate Future buffer rate
(effective date)
1 per cent 2 per cent (22 June 2023)


According to the Capital Buffers Act (2014:966), FI must change or determine the countercyclical buffer rate when necessary. According to the same Act, FI must calculate a countercyclical buffer guide for each quarter.

