Finansinspektionen Investigates IT Incident At Klarna

FI will investigate whether Klarna violated its duty of confidentiality in conjunction with an IT incident in May when the bank’s customers were able for a limited time to access information about one another. This matter will be added to the investigation that FI has already opened into Klarna’s work with information and cyber security.
The duty of confidentiality is a central pillar in banks' operations. Bank customers should know that their information is secure, and banks are faced with the major task of always protecting their customers' integrity.
On 27 May 2021, an IT incident occurred at Klarna during which the bank's customers for a limited time were able to access information about one another. FI has therefore opened an investigation into whether the event constitutes a violation of the duty of confidentiality.