Finansinspektionen Increases Sustainability Efforts With New Manager

Finansinspektionen (FI) is creating a new position to strengthen its work within sustainability. Johanna Fager Wettergren will be the new Head of Sustainable Finance.
"The finance sector is undergoing an extensive transformation, where sustainability, and the climate transition in particular, is becoming increasingly central. Finansinspektionen is the responsible supervisory authority for a number of new regulations, and the new Head of Sustainable Finance will play a key role in ensuring that they are implemented effectively and we are being proactive. Johanna Fager Wettergren is the right person to lead this work," says Director General Erik Thedéen.
FI has received a mandate to ensure that the financial system contributes to sustainable development at the same time as the markets function well and consumers are protected. The Head of Sustainable Finance will also be responsible for driving any related analysis and policy work and developing the supervision. The Head of Sustainable Finance will be FI's spokesperson in sustainability matters and report to the director general.
Johanna Fager Wettergren is currently the Deputy Executive Director of Markets.