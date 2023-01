All submitting entities that received incorrect validations with error codes CON-070 and CON-160 may now resend the incorrectly rejected transactions.

Starting around 26 October, the Buyer and Seller LEI have been wrongly validated at times, which has resulted in the error codes CON-070 and CON-160 being issued incorrectly.

The error is now corrected, and we therefore request that all affected submitting entities resend the incorrectly rejected transactions.