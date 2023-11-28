BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Finansinspektionen Analysis No. 41: Commercial Real Estate Firms May Need To Reduce Their Debt

Date 28/11/2023

In this analysis, we estimate how much Swedish listed and larger privately owned commercial real estate firms need to reduce their debt in a climate of rising financing costs and falling property values. We calculate the firms need to reduce their debt to maintain certain levels of interest coverage ratio and loan-to-value.

 

Rapidly rising interest rates greatly impact commercial real estate firms as they have high debt, are very sensitive to changes in the interest rate and also have a substantial need to refinance their debt. Though some firms have started to adjust their debt, the analysis shows that more is needed to cope with a scenario of interest rate costs rising to 5 per cent and property values falling by 20 per cent. The firms can strengthen their financial position in various ways and over time.



MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg