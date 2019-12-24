Financial Services Agency Japan: Blockchain Global Governance Conference [BG2C]

The Financial Services Agency Japan (JFSA) and Nikkei, Inc. will co-organize the "Blockchain Global Governance Conference [BG2C]" at Nihon-bashi (Tokyo) from March 9 to 10, 2020.
JFSA has conducted "Multilateral Joint Research Project [MJRP]” since 2017, which focuses on the blockchain research agenda in light of security, privacy (anonymization) and traceability etc., and has convened an international meetings; "Blockchain Round-Table [BCRT]" (2017, 2018, and 2019)[1], inviting various stakeholders from financial regulators and blockchain experts around the world, to deepen the understanding of issues regarding the financial system based on decentralized financial technologies, using the outputs of MJRP.
As stated in the G20 Osaka Leaders' Declaration under Japan’s presidency (June, 2019)[2], within the international regulatory community, a consensus has been reached on the importance of engaging with various stakeholders in the decentralized financial ecosystem to ensure public policy objectives[3].
On the basis of the above developments, JFSA engages in constructive works for attaining the concept of multi-stakeholder governance for decentralized financial ecosystem. As a cornerstone, BG2C aims at providing a neutral place for stakeholders to deepen mutual understanding and explore the ways to enhance cooperation.
BG2C welcomes participation from various stakeholders around the world including those who are active in open source software communities, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Hyperledger etc., researchers from universities and relevant organizations, businesses in this space, civil society and financial regulators to discuss the better governance for decentralized financial ecosystem.
We also observe that potential blockchain deployments will extend to digital currencies and digital tokens as well as trade finance, supply chain and logistics, etc. This conference will address the uses of blockchain in various business areas and will touch on the current business models, future applications, and underlying challenges to be resolved.
BG2C will be held as a spin-off of "FIN/SUM"[4]. For details on "BG2C", please see below.
Announcements:
1. Date: March 9 to March 10, 2020
2. Venue: 3F COREDO Muromachi Terrace,
3-2-1 Nihonbashi-Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
3. Official Website: Coming Soon
[1] Regarding "Blockchain Round-Table", please see here.
[2] G20 Osaka Leader's Declaration: here
G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting Communiqué: here [PDF]
*the both above are website's links of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan
[3] cf. FSB Report, "Decentralised financial technologies": here
[4] "FIN/SUM", co-organized by JFSA and Nikkei, has been held 4 times so far.
[5] Regarding the past steps for holding "BG2C", please see here.
Financial Services Agency Japan: Blockchain Global Governance Conference [BG2C]
Date 24/12/2019
The Financial Services Agency Japan (JFSA) and Nikkei, Inc. will co-organize the "Blockchain Global Governance Conference [BG2C]" at Nihon-bashi (Tokyo) from March 9 to 10, 2020.