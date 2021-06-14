 Skip to main Content
Financial News Names Moorgate Benchmarks ‘Startup Of The Year’ In Prestigious Trading & Tech Awards

Date 14/06/2021

 Moorgate Benchmarks, the index company driving change, is delighted to announce it was named ‘Startup of the Year’ in the 2021 Financial News Trading & Tech Awards for the institutional trading, post-trade and technology sector.

Shortlists were drawn up by the Financial News editorial team with a panel of industry experts voting on the winners.  The period under consideration was 2020, a year that challenged businesses as lockdowns forced many to work from home, and the pandemic caused volatility to spike.

Tobias Sproehnle, CEO of Moorgate Benchmarks, said: “We are thrilled to have been named ‘Startup of the Year’ in the Financial News Trading & Tech awards.  We founded Moorgate Benchmarks to tackle the lack of innovation in the index industry.  We’ve grown rapidly since, working with high profile, forward-looking index providers and product issuers including Airbus’ Skytra, TP ICAP, Jim Rogers’ RICI indices and Bitwise.  We’ve also recruited a world-class team and launched a cloud-native, limitlessly scalable and flexible calculation engine.  We look forward to continuing to help our clients deliver true choice to all investors.”


Gareth Parker, Chairman and CIO of Moorgate Benchmarks, said: “2020 shone a spotlight on flaws in the way major indices adapt to challenges, including a drift towards accidental active management for benchmarks that are widely tracked by supposedly passive investment managers.  This year we are seeing a shift towards customised indices that allow investors to take control of their own benchmarking needs.  Ultimately, we envision a future of hyper-personalisation, where next-generation technology enables the creation of high quality, affordable, on-demand bespoke indices and direct indexing.” 