Financial News Names Moorgate Benchmarks ‘Startup Of The Year’ In Prestigious Trading & Tech Awards

Moorgate Benchmarks, the index company driving change, is delighted to announce it was named ‘Startup of the Year’ in the 2021 Financial News Trading & Tech Awards for the institutional trading, post-trade and technology sector.
Shortlists were drawn up by the Financial News editorial team with a panel of industry experts voting on the winners. The period under consideration was 2020, a year that challenged businesses as lockdowns forced many to work from home, and the pandemic caused volatility to spike.
Tobias Sproehnle, CEO of Moorgate Benchmarks, said: “We are thrilled to have been named ‘Startup of the Year’ in the Financial News Trading & Tech awards. We founded Moorgate Benchmarks to tackle the lack of innovation in the index industry. We’ve grown rapidly since, working with high profile, forward-looking index providers and product issuers including Airbus’ Skytra, TP ICAP, Jim Rogers’ RICI indices and Bitwise. We’ve also recruited a world-class team and launched a cloud-native, limitlessly scalable and flexible calculation engine. We look forward to continuing to help our clients deliver true choice to all investors.”
Gareth Parker, Chairman and CIO of Moorgate Benchmarks, said: “2020 shone a spotlight on flaws in the way major indices adapt to challenges, including a drift towards accidental active management for benchmarks that are widely tracked by supposedly passive investment managers. This year we are seeing a shift towards customised indices that allow investors to take control of their own benchmarking needs. Ultimately, we envision a future of hyper-personalisation, where next-generation technology enables the creation of high quality, affordable, on-demand bespoke indices and direct indexing.”