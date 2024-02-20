Financial Leaders To Gather At Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Symposium To Chart Asian Markets’ Way Forward

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is pleased to announce that more than 300 regional and local financial leaders will attend its regulatory symposium in Hong Kong at the end of this month.

The SFC Regional Securities Regulatory Leadership Symposium is one of the major events marking the SFC’s 35th anniversary. It is set to be a premier forum where more than a dozen speakers will exchange views on regional capital market developments and discuss the way forward for Asian markets.

Leading up to this symposium, the SFC will also host the meetings of the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) Asia-Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) and the EU-Asia Pacific Regulatory Forum in Hong Kong from 26 to 28 February. At the meetings, senior securities regulators from over 20 jurisdictions in Asia-Pacific will discuss securities regulation issues, while the forum will promote dialogue between European and Asia-Pacific regulators.

At its regulatory symposium, the SFC has lined up senior regulators and officials from Asia-Pacific and the European Union, as well as top executives of global financial institutions, to participate in panel discussions. Panel speakers will evaluate the current state of Asian capital markets and the strategies of investment funds to drive growth in an increasingly complex global landscape. They will also explore how the mega trends of sustainable finance and technology are reshaping capital markets.

The half-day symposium, comprising four panel sessions, will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong, in the afternoon of 28 February 2024 (Wednesday). The event programme is available on the SFC’s website.

