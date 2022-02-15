Financial Information Incorporated Launches A Centralized SPAC Database

Financial Information Incorporated (FII) today announced the launch of its new centralized Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) database that offers traders, brokers, investment bankers, and private investors the opportunity to access up-to-date information.
With adjustments being made in the market every day, FII has capitalized on the changing demand for faster alternatives to the traditional IPO process.
Phillip Necci, FII CEO, comments: “The Centralized SPAC Database is the first of several new products that FII is bringing to the market to assist investors in making decisions”
The SPAC database will enable parties to explore its contents for mergers, acquisitions, and business combinations and will allow the user to be able to limit their search to specific industries or geographical areas.
The five stages to the SPAC process that will be covered, are as follows:
IPO Announced
IPO Complete
Business Combination Announced
Business Combination Complete
Liquidation
FII’s Centralized SPAC Database will be available starting immediately. For more information on FII’s new SPAC product offering, visit https://www.fiinet.com/products/spacs/.
