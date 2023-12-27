Financial Group Joined Tehran Securities Exchange’s List Of Issuers

A new company was listed on Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Datam Financial Group made stock market debut on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

Reported by TSE’s PR and Int’l Dept., the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 1 billion shares, equivalent to 10% of the stocks of Datam Financial Group Co., with a notable participation of 1,193,392 investors was conducted at Tehran Stock Exchange on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

Datam Financial Group, under the sector of “investments and other financial intermediaries”, was listed as 611th company on TSE. It was announced that a maximum of 901 shares, at the price of IR Rials 1,550 per share, were assigned to each participant in the IPO.

The news link on our websiteè https://old.tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N73623.html