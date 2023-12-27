BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Financial Group Joined Tehran Securities Exchange’s List Of Issuers

Date 27/12/2023

A new company was listed on Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Datam Financial Group made stock market debut on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

Reported by TSE’s PR and Int’l Dept., the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 1 billion shares, equivalent to 10% of the stocks of Datam Financial Group Co., with a notable participation of 1,193,392 investors was conducted at Tehran Stock Exchange on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

Datam Financial Group, under the sector of “investments and other financial intermediaries”, was listed as 611th company on TSE. It was announced that a maximum of 901 shares, at the price of IR Rials 1,550 per share, were assigned to each participant in the IPO.

The news link on our websiteè https://old.tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N73623.html

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg