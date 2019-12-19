 Skip to main Content
Final Settlement Prices For MOEX's December Precious Metals Futures

Date 19/12/2019

On 19 December 2019, the final settlement prices for the MOEX’s June futures contracts on precious metals were determined as follows:

  Contract Settlement price
GOLD-12.19 1474.4 USD
SILV-12.19 16.94 USD
PLD-12.19 1926 USD
PLT-12.19  927 USD

 