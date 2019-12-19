Final Settlement Prices For MOEX's December Precious Metals Futures

On 19 December 2019, the final settlement prices for the MOEX’s June futures contracts on precious metals were determined as follows:
|Contract
|Settlement price
|GOLD-12.19
|1474.4 USD
|SILV-12.19
|16.94 USD
|PLD-12.19
|1926 USD
|PLT-12.19
|927 USD
