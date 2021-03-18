 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Final Settlement Prices Determined For March MOEX Index Futures

Date 18/03/2021

 

ContractExpiryFinal settlement price (points)Settlement dateCalculation method
RTS Index futures March 2021 150,061 18 March 2021 The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,500.61 as of 18 March 2021)
MOEX Russia Index futures March 2021 352,098 18 March 2021 The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (3,520.98 as of 18 March 2021)
MICEX Index (mini) futures March 2021 3,520.98 18 March 2021 The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (3,520,98 as of 18 March 2021)
Blue-Chip Index futures March 2021 22,865 18 March 2021 The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (22,865 as of 18 March 2021)