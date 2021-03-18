Final Settlement Prices Determined For March MOEX Index Futures

|Contract
|Expiry
|Final settlement price (points)
|Settlement date
|Calculation method
|RTS Index futures
|March 2021
|150,061
|18 March 2021
|The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,500.61 as of 18 March 2021)
|MOEX Russia Index futures
|March 2021
|352,098
|18 March 2021
|The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (3,520.98 as of 18 March 2021)
|MICEX Index (mini) futures
|March 2021
|3,520.98
|18 March 2021
|The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (3,520,98 as of 18 March 2021)
|Blue-Chip Index futures
|March 2021
|22,865
|18 March 2021
|The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (22,865 as of 18 March 2021)