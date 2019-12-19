 Skip to main Content
Final Settlement Prices Determined For December MOEX Index Futures

Date 19/12/2019

Contract Expiry Final settlement price (points) Settlement date Calculation method
RTS Index futures Dec 2019 152,249 19 Dec 2019 The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,522.49 as of 19 Dec 2019)
MOEX Russia Index futures Dec 2019 301,793 19 Dec 2019 The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (3,017.93 as of 19 Dec 2019)
MICEX Index (mini) futures Dec 2019 3,017.93 19 Dec 2019 The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (3,017.93 as of 19 Dec 2019)
Blud-Chip Index futures Dec 2019 20,612 19 Dec 2019 The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (20,612 as of 19 Dec 2019)