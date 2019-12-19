|Contract
|Expiry
|Final settlement price (points)
|Settlement date
|Calculation method
|RTS Index futures
|Dec 2019
|152,249
|19 Dec 2019
|The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,522.49 as of 19 Dec 2019)
|MOEX Russia Index futures
|Dec 2019
|301,793
|19 Dec 2019
|The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (3,017.93 as of 19 Dec 2019)
|MICEX Index (mini) futures
|Dec 2019
|3,017.93
|19 Dec 2019
|The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (3,017.93 as of 19 Dec 2019)
|Blud-Chip Index futures
|Dec 2019
|20,612
|19 Dec 2019
|The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (20,612 as of 19 Dec 2019)
Final Settlement Prices Determined For December MOEX Index Futures
Date 19/12/2019