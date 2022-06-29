Fill Up Média Lists On Euronext Growth Paris

€8.2 million raised

Market capitalisation of €28.2 million

16 th listing on Euronext Paris in 2022

37 th listing on Euronext in 2022

Euronext today congratulates Fill Up Média, the French leader in outdoor digital display on fuel pumps, on its listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALFUM).

Based in Lyon, Fill Up Média is a leading French player in outdoor advertising in service stations, providing a key local media channel that reaches an average of 4 million drivers per week. Through a network of nearly 4,000 screens in more than 630 service stations in France, the company markets and broadcasts audio advertising spots via digital screens installed on fuel pumps. Fill Up Média’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) aims to accelerate the deployment of its offer by extending its screen equipment to 550 new service stations, thus increasing the number of equipped stations to 1,180 by 2025.

Fill Up Média was listed through the admission to trading on 29 June 2022 of the 2,818,012 shares making up its equity, including 818,292 new shares issued under a Global Offering[1].

The admission and issue price of Fill Up Média shares was set at €10 per share. Market capitalisation was €28.2 million on the day of listing. The IPO raised €8.2 million altogether.

Manuel Berland, President and CEO of Fill Up Média, said: “In 10 years we have positioned Fill Up Média as one of the key digital format players in the outdoor advertising sector. A true local media thanks to a large network of screens positioned on fuel pumps, our mission is to support local, regional and national advertisers in their efforts to increase their brand visibility. Fill Up Média's successful IPO will allow us to accelerate the deployment of our integrated solution, first in France and then internationally. On behalf of all our employees, we are delighted to be entering this new chapter in the history of Fill Up Média and to continue the commercial momentum we have experienced since the company’s creation.”





Caption: Manuel Berland and Aurélien Grillot, respectively President & CEO and Deputy CEO of Fill Up Média, and their team rang the bell during a ceremony this morning, in the presence of Guillaume Morelli, Director Listing SME France at Euronext, to celebrate the IPO of the company.

About Fill Up Média Founded in Lyon in 2011, Fill Up Média is an advertising agency and the French leader in digital out-of-home (DOOH) outdoor advertising with sound on fuel dispensers. The company generated revenues of €6.8 million in 2021, and has 42 employees. A key local media provider, Fill Up Média has a network of 4,000 screens strategically located throughout France, reaching an average of 4 million drivers per week. For more information, visit fillupmedia.fr

[1] The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.