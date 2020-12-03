FIA Welcomes New House Agriculture Committee Leadership

FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken today released the following statement congratulating House Agriculture Committee Chairman-designate Representative David Scott and Ranking Member-designate Representative Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson. FIA recognized and thanked outgoing Chairman Collin Peterson and Ranking Member Conaway for their leadership and decades of public service:
“On behalf of FIA’s members, we congratulate Representative David Scott on being elected Chairman, and Representative Glenn 'GT' Thompson for being elected Ranking Member, of the House Agriculture Committee. Representatives Scott and Thompson bring a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge about the cleared derivatives markets to their new leadership roles. The new leadership understand that the American farm economy and commercial end users benefit from open and fair access to global derivatives markets. We look forward to continuing to work with Representatives Scott and Thompson, and the rest of the House Agriculture Committee, to preserve open, transparent, and competitive financial markets.
“I’d also like to applaud the decades of public service and numerous accomplishments of Chairman Collin Peterson and Ranking Member, and former Chairman, Mike Conaway. Chairman Peterson played a pivotal role in drafting the derivatives title of the Dodd-Frank Act, leading efforts to protect end-users that utilize markets to hedge risk. Thanks to his hard work, the financial markets are safer and more transparent today. Ranking Member Conaway has been one of the committee’s most active members on cleared derivatives-related issues, including preserving cross-border access to markets for U.S. participants. Over the years, Chairman Peterson and Ranking Member Conaway, and their staffs, have been a friend of the futures industry and we thank them for their work and leadership of the House Agriculture Committee.”
