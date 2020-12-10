FIA Thanks CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert For His service

FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken made the following statement on the announcement today by Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath Tarbert.
“FIA’s members thank Chairman Tarbert for his dedicated public service and work to preserve and strengthen the cleared derivatives markets. We appreciate the chairman’s response during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, his direct communication with FIA members, and his work to ensure the markets remained liquid and functioning. Chairman Tarbert also served with distinction on the international stage, collaborating with counterparts in various jurisdictions to preserve cross-border access to markets for U.S. entities and recently becoming the first CFTC chairman to be named a Vice Chair of IOSCO. We wish Chairman Tarbert and his family the best of luck in the future.”
