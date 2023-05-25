FIA Tech Expands Reference Data-Sharing With LSEG

FIA Tech, the futures industry’s leading technology provider, today announced that it has expanded its cooperation with LSEG’s data and analytics business, one of the world’s largest providers of financial market data, enabling reference data-sharing for joint customers.

LSEG is now part of the FIA Tech Databank Network, an initiative to bring together independent software vendors (ISVs), exchanges, clearing houses and other data providers into an interoperable global network simplifying the use of reference data, analytics and software solutions from participating firms.

Databank Network unifies reference data from over 80 exchanges and central counterparties (CCPs) globally, leading index providers including LSEG’s FTSE Russell indexes, MSCI, S&P and STOXX, and ISVs CQG, OpenFIGI and Trading Technologies.

Andrew Castello, Head of Reference Data at FIA Tech, said: “Having LSEG join the Databank Network is a major milestone not just for FIA Tech, but also for the futures industry as a whole. This industry is continuously pushing firms to help reduce costs, create efficiencies, and challenging the existing post trade workflow. Together, LSEG and FIA Tech are working to improve our joint clients’ trade workflow activities.”